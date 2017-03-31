Lawyers to boycott courts today

The proceedings in various courts and tribunals, including the Karnataka High Court, will be affected on Friday as the Karnataka State Bar Council, in support of a nation-wide call given by the Bar Council of India (BCI), has asked the lawyers to boycott court proceedings to oppose some of the recommendations made by the Law Commission of India for amending the Advocates Act.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Y.R. Sadashiva Reddy, co-chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI), said that some of the suggestions made by the commission in its report submitted to the Ministry of Law, along with the draft amendment Bill, are against the interests of the legal fraternity.

What they oppose

Some of the recommendations that the lawyers are opposing are: the provisions for including persons other than from the field of law to the State Bar Council; for making retired judges of the Supreme Court and courts as members of the special grievance redressal committee of the BCI; for imposing fine up to ₹3 lakh against lawyers found guilty of misconduct and awarding payment of compensation up to ₹5 lakh to a person aggrieved by lawyer’s misconduct; and for prohibition on boycotts or abstention from courts’ work by lawyers.