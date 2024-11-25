 />

Lawyers resort to snap strike in Belagavi

Published - November 25, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Belagavi Bar Association staged a snap strike demanding action against what they called fake and unregistered lawyers here on Monday.

They formed a human chain in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and stopped movement of vehicles for some time.

They said that some persons who have not completed their law degrees, not passed the Bar Council examination, nor enrolled themselves in the Bar Association have taken up practice.

Some have even lodged complaints and counter complaints against each other. This is a serious matter and it has to be investigated, they said.

They also expressed displeasure over some police officers registering complaints that they described are false.

Senior officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh, and others visited the spot.

