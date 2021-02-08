Lawyers meet Bhagavan, condemn attack on him

A group of lawyers from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar called upon Kannada writer and rationalist K.S. Bhagavan at his residence in the city on Sunday and denounced the attack on him by a lawyer in Bengaluru last week.
The lawyers, under the aegis of Karnataka State unit of All India Lawyers Union (AILU), met Prof. Bhagavan and expressed solidarity with him. They will hold a programme called ‘Prof. Bhagavan avarondige vakeelaru’ (Lawyers with Prof. Bhagavan) in Mysuru next week. The date and venue are yet to be finalised.
Lawyer Meera Raghavendra confronted Prof. Bhagavan at the City Civil Court complex in Bengaluru last Thursday and threw ink on his face while accusing the writer of being critical of Hinduism.
While condemning the act, AILU, in a statement, said the incident taking place on the court premises made it more grave. “It is not important whether we are in agreement with Prof. Bhagavan’s views. Our country has laws that accept freedom of expression. Our Constitution is supreme. Hence, Prof. Bhagavan has the right to express his views. This should be respected,” the AILU said in its statement, and also claimed that the lawyer had brought shame upon the entire fraternity of lawyers with her actions.
Contending that the lawyer had violated the Advocates’ Act, 1961, the AILU urged the Karnataka Bar Council to immediately take suitable action against her.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath