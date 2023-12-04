Lawyers hold protest in Mysuru over Chikkamagaluru case

December 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The incident where an advocate in Chikkamagaluru was allegedly assaulted by the police led to a demonstration by the advocates from Mysuru who boycotted the court proceedings on Monday condemning the incident and demanding action against the cops who have been accused of the assault.

Condemning the alleged incident, the lawyers took out a procession from the court complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard through the JLB Road and reached the Ramaswamy Circle where they formed a human chain and raised slogans against the police.

The protest was led by Mysore Bar Association president M. Mahadevaswamy, who condemned the alleged assault on the lawyer in Chikkamagaluru and demanded action.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the bar association, who submitted it to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, condemned the police for booking false cases against the lawyers although a lawyer was assaulted.

Mr. Mahadevaswamy, in the memorandum, wondered why the police reportedly released the accused policemen on station bail when a case had been registered against them under Section 307 of IPC. In this connection, action must also be taken against the concerned police officer of the respective station, the association demanded.

The association president also sought legislation that ensures safety and security for lawyers.