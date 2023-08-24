Lawyers’ guild condemns C.T. Ravi’s comments on retired judge

August 24, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The People’s Lawyers Guild of Shivamogga has criticised BJP leader and former minister C.T. Ravi for his comments on Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das being appointed to head the judicial inquiry into the corruption charges levelled against the previous BJP government.

K.P. Sripal, of the guild, said in a press release issued on Thursday, said Nagamohan Das had rendered a noble service to the legal profession as an advocate and judge in the Karnataka High Court. Even after his retirement, he had been engaged in spreading awareness about the Indian Constitution through his books and lectures. He had the honour of heading many commissions.

“BJP leader C.T. Ravi has stated that the retired judge will give a report favourable to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This comment is highly condemnable. He should stop making such comments and seek an apology”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Mr. Sripal said that if Ravi did not apologise for his comments, the guild would take legal action against the BJP leader.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.