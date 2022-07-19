Lawyers’ forum demands probe into harassment of student at SIMS

Complainant had been forced to withdraw the case, it alleged

People’s Lawyers Guild of Shivamogga has appealed to the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga to probe the alleged sexual harassment of a medical student by an associate professor at the Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences.

A delegation of the guild met Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and submitted a memorandum. The guild said that the institute had closed the case without considering it seriously. The complainant had been forced to withdraw the case, it alleged.

The guild demanded the suspension of the accused and a probe into the case by the police. K.P.Sripal, Vijay Kumar, Sriraj, Charan and other advocates were in the delegation.

A medical student had filed a complaint with the institute alleging that her associate professor harassed her when she met him to seek a no-objection certificate after completing her course. The director of the institute in a press release on Monday informed the media that the case had been closed and the student had withdrawn the complaint unconditionally.