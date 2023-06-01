Lawyers bid farewell to ‘tiger’ judge

June 01, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Bengaluru

Justice B. Veerappa of the High Court of Karnataka, known to be fearless and straightforward, sometimes “roared” in the court hall and earned fame as “tiger” in the fraternity of lawyers, Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale said here on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice was speaking at the ceremonial function organised by the High Court and the Karnataka State Bar Council to bid farewell to Justice B. Veerappa, who retired on Wednesday after serving as a judge of the High Court for about eight years.

“Ancient philosopher Plato in his classic work the Republic refers to essential qualities of a judge as wisdom, fearlessness, patience, and justice,” said Chief Justice Varale.

The Chief Justice hailed the role of Justice Veerappa both as a judge of the High Court and the Executive Chairperson of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA). Justice Veerappa had personally visited and reviewed the facilities in 26 government hospitals and 11 prisons across the State as the head of the KSLSA, the Chief Justice said.

Justice Veerappa had driven the team of the KSLSA and judicial officers to amicably settle around 1.8 crore cases, both pending in the courts and pre-litigation cases, during the last six national-level Lok Adalats held during the past 18 months, said KSBC chairman Vishalaraghu H.L.

At another event organised by the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Justice Veerappa’s judgments gave justice to the people belonging to weaker sections of society. The Chief Minister assured the members of the AAB of a favourable decision on their demand for enacting the Advocates’ Protection Act.

