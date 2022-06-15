Lawyers accuse State government of discrimination
Bar association members accuse State government of discrimination, protest against shifting of consumer forum
Members of the Bar Association boycotted courts and took out a rally in protest against the shifting of the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC) branch office from Belagavi to Kalaburagi.
They alleged that it was a discriminatory move by the State government. They took to the street and walked from Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They said that though the KSCDRC centre was sanctioned to Belagavi, it was set up in Kalaburagi.
They also raised slogans against Umesh Katti, Food and Civil Supplies Minister for failing to get the centre established in Belagavi.
