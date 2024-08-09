GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lawyer loses life after being hit by car, dragged for 2 kilometres in Vijayapura

He was related to murder accused Bhagappa Harijan

Published - August 09, 2024 10:07 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The two-wheeler of the victim was hit by a car that did not have a number plate, on August 8, 2024. 

The two-wheeler of the victim was hit by a car that did not have a number plate, on August 8, 2024.

A 37-year-old lawyer was killed in Vijayapura in what appears to be a hit-and-run case on August 8.

A car that did not have a number plate hit Ravi Melinamani, who was heading to his house in Basava Nagar on his two-wheeler. The car dragged the victim for nearly two kilometres. When the victim got detached from the car near the zilla panchayat main gate, the driver sped away.

A case has been registered.

Ravi Melinamani was from Agarkhed near Indi, Vijayapura district in north Karnataka. He was residing in Vijayapura where he practised in the local court. He is related to Bhagappa Harijan, who has been accused of multiple murders.

In 2017, unidentified persons opened fire at Bhagappa Harijan in the court premises in Vijayapura. He survived after a major surgery in Hyderabad.

Bhagappa Harijan faces the charge of killing Basavaraj Harijan, a member of a rival gang headed by Chandappa Harijan. Bhagappa was a follower of Chandappa. He formed a separate gang after Chandappa was killed by the police in Maharashtra.

Karnataka / crime / road accident

