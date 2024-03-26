ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer killed in road accident in Khanapur

March 26, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi

Senior advocate and president of Bagalkot Zilla Brahman Mahasabha K.S. Deshpande died in a road accident in Khanapur on Wednesday. Two passengers were injured.

His SUV overturned after the driver lost control of it on the Dandeli-Khanapur Road.

Sagar Deshpande, the advocate ‘s son was driving the vehicle, the police said.

Sagar Deshpande and his mother Radhika Deshpande are the injured. They are under treatment in Belagavi. The family was returning from a trip to Dandeli. There were eight passengers in the car.

Mr. Deshpande was 72. He was standing counsel for some organisations like the Basaveshwara Vidyavardhak Sangha.

Sangha chairman Veeranna Charantimath, Akhila Karnataka Brahman Mahasabha president Ashok Haranahalli and others have expressed condolences.

CONNECT WITH US