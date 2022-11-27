  1. EPaper
Lawyer files complaint against Baba Ramdev

November 27, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Athani-based lawyer and Congress leader Bheemanagouda Paragonda has filed a complaint against Baba Ramdev for his recent comments that have allegedly insulted women.

In a complaint sent to the National Commission for Women, Mr. Paragonda alleged that the yoga guru had insulted women during his speech at a yoga event in Thane in Maharashtra on November 26.

“I request you to take strict legal action against Baba Ramdev. The nation’s legal system should set an example to such offenders to prove that such comments cannot be tolerated,’‘ he said in his complaint.

