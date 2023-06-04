ADVERTISEMENT

Laws related to cow slaughter will be reviewed, says MLA

June 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

All the changes to the law that were effected by the BJP government on the issue of cow slaughter will be reviewed, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“All the BJP leaders who speak against cow slaughter and related laws have never reared a cow. But I am a farmer who has reared nearly a thousand cows, buffaloes and cattle. I understand the pains of a farmer very well. An old cow that is no longer productive is a huge burden on a farm family,” he said.

“They are forced to take loans to maintain such cows. Earlier, laws allowed farmers to sell them at such times, but the BJP made it difficult for them to sell such old cows. It has caused a negative effect on rural economy. The State government will review all laws related to this issue,” Mr. Kulkarni told journalists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US