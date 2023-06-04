Laws related to cow slaughter will be reviewed, says MLA

June 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Belagavi

All the changes to the law that were effected by the BJP government on the issue of cow slaughter will be reviewed, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“All the BJP leaders who speak against cow slaughter and related laws have never reared a cow. But I am a farmer who has reared nearly a thousand cows, buffaloes and cattle. I understand the pains of a farmer very well. An old cow that is no longer productive is a huge burden on a farm family,” he said.

“They are forced to take loans to maintain such cows. Earlier, laws allowed farmers to sell them at such times, but the BJP made it difficult for them to sell such old cows. It has caused a negative effect on rural economy. The State government will review all laws related to this issue,” Mr. Kulkarni told journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.