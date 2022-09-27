Lawn care worker, friend arrested for kidnapping techie’s son from his house

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 27, 2022 22:08 IST

After 20 days of probe, the Sampigehalli police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old lawn care worker and his friend for kidnapping the 14-year-old son of a software engineer from his house for a ransom of ₹15 lakh.

The accused had sneaked into the house through the basement, gagged the boy who was sleeping in his room, and kidnapped him in the SUV belonging to the techie. The victim was sleeping at the ground floor while his parents were on the first floor.

The accused drove the victim to the outskirts of the city and called the father using the phone of the victim demanding ransom. They threatened to kill the boy if the family informed the police. The father went to Dabaspete and left the cash bag as mentioned by the accused .

The accused picked up the bag and left the boy at an isolated place and sped away with the SUV. The family later filed a complaint with the police. The police found the vehicle abandoned in the outskirts of the city. They found that the accused had taken an autorickshaw and returned to Sampigehalli to pick up their bike.

Following the trail of the bike, the police picked up the accused identified as Sunil Raj, 23, of Gudibande, and Nagesh, 22, of Mandikal village.

They recovered a new bike worth ₹1.5 lakh, SLR cameras worth ₹36,000, and cash of ₹9.6 lakh. Sunil Raj allegedly hatched the plan to get money to pay for a photography course and buy a camera, since he enjoyed photography.

