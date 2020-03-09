Lawful action was taken to quell riots on Dec. 19: Police

09 March 2020 22:41 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri on Monday stated before Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha that lawful action was taken by the police on December 19, 2019, to quell the riots following anti-CAA protests.

Mr. Giri was among 31 persons who placed their statements before Mr. Jagadeesha, who is conducting magisterial inquiry into the police firing on December 19 in which two persons died.

Mr. Giri told reporters that he has submitted before Mr. Jagadeesha about injury of 78 people following the riots. “78 people were injured, and lawful police action was initiated to quell the riots,” he said, adding he had submitted 38 documents related to the incident. “I have asked for another date for submission of more documents,” he said.

Among the documents submitted by Mr. Giri included the ballistic report regarding the firing. The police have to submit some of additional documents related to two cases of rioting registered in Mangaluru north and south police stations in which 21 persons were arrested.

Apart from Mr. Giri, 29 police personnel submitted their sworn statements before Mr. Jagadeesha. Dakshina Kannada Qazi Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar also submitted his statement in which he reportedly said the December 19 protest was called off following denial of permission by the police. He also talked about life threats he was receiving following the police firing.

Mr. Jagadeesha told reporters that Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha would appear before him on March 12 to submit his statement. Notices have been issued to 40 police personnel to submit their statements on March 12.

So far, 205 persons and 59 policemen have submitted their statements before Mr. Jagadeesha. The police have submitted a copy of videos on the firing.