Law will be amended to resolve border dispute, says Maharashtra MP

January 04, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

“Some legal issues are delaying the resolution of Maharashtra’s border dispute with Karnataka. The Maharashtra government will soon introduce some amendments to some laws to resolve the dispute,” MP and chairman of Committee on Border Dispute in Maharashtra Dhairyasheel Mane said in Belagavi on Thursday.

He said that some errors committed by some local leaders had led to the case dragging on in the Supreme Court for several decades. “We will take up some measures, including amendments, to address these issues,” he said.

He was speaking at a meeting of beneficiaries of the health scheme of Maharashtra government, release of a guidebook and employment assurance meet, organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

He said that the Maharashtra government accorded top priority to the border dispute. “We consider the residents of all Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka as citizens of Maharashtra,” he added.

He said that the border dispute has given a boost to the political career of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He is keeping a watch on all developments. The efforts made by the former Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Basavaraj Bommai to resolve the border dispute did not yield fruit, he said.