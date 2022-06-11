Law to be toughened to ensure strict punishment for acid attackers: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State government was contemplating a tough law to ensure severe punishment for acid attackers. He was speaking with mediapersons at Hubballi airport on Saturday, a day after a man splashed toilet cleaner on a woman who spurned his proposal for marriage.

The police said this is the second copycat crime since Nagesh attacked a woman who spurned him on April 28 in the city. A man threw acid at a colleague on June 1 as well.

Terming the series of acid attacks in Bengaluru ‘unfortunate’, Mr. Bommai said the State government would soon strengthen the existing law to make provisions for severe punishment for acid attackers.

On Friday morning, Ahmed, 32, a colleague of the victim, who is a mother of three, proposed marriage to her, near Sarakki Junction. When she turned him down, he allegedly took out a bottle of toilet cleaner and splashed it on her face and fled from the scene. She screamed for help and passers by rushed her to a nearby eye clinic where she was given first aid and later shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where she is being treated. The K.S. Layout Police arrested Ahmed from Goripalya.

Ahmed was allegedly pestering the victim to marry him. On June 10, he came armed with a bottle of toilet cleaner, with a plan to attack her if she refused again, police said.