‘Law students urged to focus on personality development, along with academic skills’

The 12th M.K. Nambyar national-level moot court competition for law students ended in Belagavi on Sunday.

Justice K.S. Hemalekha, judge of the Karnataka High Court Bench in Dharwad, spoke at the valedictory function of the two-day event. She urged students to focus on personality development, along with academic skills.

“Integrity and dedication in the profession will not only ensure that you have success, but will also bring a sense of satisfaction,’’ she said. She urged students to focus on the job at hand and to work hard to represent their clients sincerely.

Young lawyers need a clear understanding of the law. Advocates reduce the burden of the courts, when they clearly interpret legal provisions and submit arguments. Lawyers have the responsibility of making their clients clearly understand various aspects of the dispute and the legal process, she said. Advocacy is a noble profession. Only those who have a deep interest and clear understanding can do well in legal practice, she said.

P.S. Sawkar, chairman of the board of management of the society, urged students to update themselves of current judgments and various developments in the field of law. “You should realise that you should be students of law for all your life. There is no retirement in this profession,” he said.

A total of 25 teams from 10 States participated. A total of ₹80,000 was given away in prizes.