Law students stage protest in Hubballi, Belagavi

They seek clarity over exams, academic calendar

Several law students from various colleges affiliated to Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) took out protest marches and staged demonstrations in Hubballi and Belagavi on Monday saying that the KSLU was playing with their future by taking “inconsistent, illogical” decisions.

During the demonstrations, the law students urged the university authorities to clear the confusion over the academic year calendar and take steps to allow the law students to complete their courses within the stipulated academic calendar.

In Hubballi, the law students, led by office-bearers of National Students Union of India (NSUI), took out a protest march from the Hubballi-Dharwad Road to the KSLU campus at Navanagar raising slogans against the university and seeking justice.

Speaking to presspersons, the NSUI office-bearers said that there was total confusion with regard to the examinations and academic calendar at KSLU.

The KSLU has failed to safeguard the interests of the students who have been put under tremendous pressure due to the inconsistent decisions. They said that repeated pleas to the KSLU Vice-Chancellor and the other officials had failed to make any impact and the confusion over the examinations continued.

The protestors then submitted a memorandum to the university authorities seeking an early start to the academic year and the completion of the law course within stipulated time.

In Belagavi, the law students took out a protest march from Rani Chennamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Raising slogans against the law university, they sought to know why they were being made to suffer because of the continued confusion over the semester examinations, academic year and lacunae in evaluation process.

The protesting students said that the university has failed to take a firm decision on examinations and academic year calendar. While various public and private universities in the country have promoted students to the next semesters based on internal assessment and other parameters and have begun classes as per academic calendar, the Vice-Chancellor of KSLU has failed to take the requisite measures. Instead, because of the unscientific, inconsistent decisions, the future of the students has become uncertain, they said.

They demanded that the academic year activities should be immediately started and concluded as per the calendar without any further delay.