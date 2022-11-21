Law student complains to Police Commissioner about abuse of law by constable

November 21, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Stating that there was abuse of power by a police constable and that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) tacitly supported it, a law student has complained to the Police Commissioner seeking action.

The complainant, Siddarth Vaidya, a law student residing in Heggeri Colony in Hubballi, has complained to the Police Commissioner about what he said misbehaviour and abuse of power by police constable Pandu and also accused Deputy Commissioner of Police Sahil Bagla of not doing anything. The incident took place on Sunday night.

In the complaint, Siddarth Vaidya has said that the incident took place when he was having a soft drink in front of a bakery in Arvind Nagar with two other law students at around 10 p.m.

The police constable [Pandu] alighted from the vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, beat up an unknown wayfarer, scolded the bakery worker, rushed towards him and held him by his collar, abused and pushed him and also his motorcycle, causing damage to it. What was surprising was that Mr. Bagla, an IPS officer, remained a mute spectator to the abuse of power by the police constable, he has said.

Siddarth Vaidya has in the complaint wondered what will be the plight of commoners, if this could happen to law students. He has appealed to the Police Commissioner to ensure that the rule of law prevails and not the rule of the police on the pretext of maintenance of law and order. He has also requested the Police Commissioner to take suitable action against the official and personnel concerned.