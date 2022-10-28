Law on driver’s duty to secure medical attention to injured person in road accidents not applicable to animals, says HC

ADVERTISEMENT

The provision of the Motor Vehicles Act that mandates the driver of a vehicle to secure medical attention for an injured person in road accidents is not applicable for injuries to pets or animals, said the High Court of Karnataka.

The court also said the provision for the offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) for endangering human life by rash and negligent driving cannot be extended to pets/animals.

Death of pet dog

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while quashing a criminal case registered against a 21-year-old person after the death of a pet dog in a road accident involving a sports utility vehicle in 2018 in Bengaluru.

A person named Dhiraj had complained to the police that when his 60-year-old mother was taking two pet dogs for a walk around 8.30 p.m., the vehicle, driven by Pratap, hit one of the dogs resulting in its death.

Traffic police had filed a chargesheet against Pratap under Section 134 (a) and (b) of the MV Act (duty of drivers to secure medical attention for the injured), Section 279 (endangering human life by rash and negligent driving) and other provisions of the IPC.

Section 134 (a) and (b) of the MV Act relates only to injuries to a ‘person’; a dog/pet/animal not being a ‘person’ could not come within the ambit of this provision, the court said.

On Section 279 of the IPC, the court said this provision of the law recognises or makes an offence only any injury caused to a human being and not to pets/animals.

On the contention of complainant’s counsel that animals are to be treated equally and that they too have a right to life, the court said such an interpretation could not be extended to Section 279 for an injury caused to animals in road accidents.

Definition of ‘person’

If the argument that the word ‘person’ also includes an animal, then in the event of the death of a pet or an animal, the section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC would also apply, which would not be the purpose and intent of the IPC, the court said.