Karnataka winter session 2021: Law Minister regrets suspension of 14 MLCs

Congress withdraws protest in Karnataka Legislative Council

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy expressed regret over the suspension of Congress members, including Leader of Opposition S.R. Patil, on December 15 in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Addressing the Council on December 16, Mr. Madhuswamy said the ruling party shouldn't have moved the resolution seeking suspension of Congress members when the House was not in order. “We regret the move. It should not have happened,” he said.

He was replying to Mr. Patil's remarks that for the first time Leader of Opposition had been suspended in the Council. “The Congress members did not go to the well challenging the Chairman's ruling on the request to debate the alleged land-grabbing by a Minister and a legislator. But, we wanted the Chief Minister to sack the accused minister,” he said.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had suspended S.R. Patil and other members of the Congress on December 15 when they staged a dharna on the alleged land-grabbing by Minister B.A. Basavaraj and MLC R. Shankar.

Convey to CM

Mr. Madhuswamy said he would convey the opposition party's demand for action against the Minister to the Chief Minister.

The Congress withdrew the dharna when the House reassembled after the lunch break.