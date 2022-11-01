Law mandating primacy to Kannada will be introduced in winter session, says Chief Minister of Karnataka

The crowd in front of Vidhana Soudha during the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, in Bengaluru on November 1, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law mandating use of Kannada in all fields will be introduced in the upcoming winter session at Belagavi in December, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on November 1, while emphasising that Kannada is as much a ‘national language’ as any other in India.

“Every language in India is a mother tongue as well as a national language. Kannada is also a mother tongue as well as a national language. The law mandating Kannada in every field will be introduced for development and protection of Kannada. Ours will be the first government to provide legal cover to Kannada,” the Chief Minister said during his speech at the 67 th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru.

Public discussion on Kannada

Further, he said that a public discussion on the law is needed, and that the government is open to suggestions. “Kannada should not merely remain a language, but become a part of life in every sense,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After over six-and-a-half decades of formation of the State, Mr. Bommai said that it is time every Kannadiga introspect as to what is his or her individual contribution in developing Karnataka. “Every person should have Kannada pride and identity, and should move forward with unity. Kannadiga children should become achievers at the global level,” he said.

Stating that over the next three to four years about three lakh jobs will be created in Karnataka, he said that the State will witness development if investment of ₹7 lakh crore materialises. As many as 8,000 classrooms are being built in a year, the Chief Minister pointed out, and said that since formation of the State in 1956, no government had taken up construction of classrooms in such a big way. “If the same programme is continued for the next three years, there will be no shortage of classrooms in the State,” he said.

Filling up vacant posts in government of Karnataka

He also said that while 2.5 lakh government posts are vacant, all the posts will be filled in the next two years. “This year alone, employment will be provided to one lakh persons. If employment is provided, it will financially empower people. There will be an education and employment revolution in the State,” he promised. “There is no shortage of knowledge in the State, but we have to retain it and face new challenges. Kannadigas are open-minded and embrace others,” he said.

Among others, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and former Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti were present at the event.