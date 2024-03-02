ADVERTISEMENT

Law graduates selected as civil judges

March 02, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Three alumni of Raja Lakhamagouda Law College and a former student of B.V. Bellad Law College have been selected as Civil Judges after the recent direct recruitment process.

Aishwarya Guddinni, Megha Somannavar, and Vikas Dalwai, of Karnataka Law Society’s RLLC have been selected as civil judges as per a recent notification from the High Court of Karnataka

KLS president Anantha Mandagi, College Management Board Chairman M.R. Kulkarni, Principal A.H. Havaldar, Alumni Association Coordinator D. Prasannakumar, teachers and staff congratulated the successful past students.

Zaheer Athanur, a former student of KLE Society B.V. Bellad law college, has been selected as a civil judge.

M.R. Athanur is second on the merit list. Society chairman Prabhakar Kore, Board of Management Chairman R.B. Bellad, Principal B. Jayasimha, teachers and staff have congratulated him.

As per the Karnataka Judicial Services (Recruitment) Rules 2004 and Amended Rules 2011, 2015 and 2016, a notification was issued on March 9, 2023, for the recruitment of civil judges through direct recruitment. According to the notification, as many as 33 candidates have been selected as civil judges based on the marks obtained in the competitive examination held in November 2023 and the viva held from January 30 to February 1.

