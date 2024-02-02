ADVERTISEMENT

Law graduates have a role in ensuring equal society, says Law University VC

February 02, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Law University Vice-Chancellor C. Basavaraju inaugurated the academic activities for the year 2023-24 at CBR National Law College in Shivamogga on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Law graduates have a greater role to play in ensuring social justice for all deprived sections of society, said C. Basavaraju, Vice- Chancellor of Karnataka State Law University at Hubballi.

He spoke after inaugurating academic activities for the year 2023–24 at the CBR National College of Law in Shivamogga on Friday.

Even 75 years after the country adopted its constitution, many people are being discriminated against. Natural resources have been enjoyed by a handful of people, while the vast majority have been denied access to them. “There is a need for spreading awareness of the law among the public. Only with the knowledge of law can we create an equal society,” Mr. Basavaraju said.

He also advised students to maintain discipline in their studies and take up law practice as a serious profession. “You should be committed to your profession. Money-making alone should not be your goal. The lawyers should be willing to offer free service to the needy,” he said.

Nagaraj S.N., secretary of the National Education Society, A. Anala, principal of the college; Ramachandra A.N., Academic Administrator of NEW, and Kantharaj S., coordinator – IQAC in the college, were present at the programme.

