Karnataka

Law exams put off

With the State Government modifying and advancing the holiday for Eid from May 3 to 2, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), has postponed all the examinations scheduled for May 2 (Monday).

In a communication, Registrar (Evaluation) of KSLU G.B. Patil said that the next date for the examinations will be intimated later. May 3 is also a holiday on account of Basava Jayanti.


