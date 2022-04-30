Law exams put off
With the State Government modifying and advancing the holiday for Eid from May 3 to 2, Karnataka State Law University (KSLU), has postponed all the examinations scheduled for May 2 (Monday).
In a communication, Registrar (Evaluation) of KSLU G.B. Patil said that the next date for the examinations will be intimated later. May 3 is also a holiday on account of Basava Jayanti.
