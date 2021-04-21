Law exams postponed

HUBBALLI

21 April 2021 17:42 IST

Karnatak State Law University, Hubballi, which has affiliated colleges across Karnataka has put off all the remaining examinations of the 5-year LL.B courses in the wake of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official release issued on behalf of the university, the Registrar (Evaluation) has said that the examinations scheduled to be held between April 22 and 28 had been postponed and the next date would be informed in due course.

