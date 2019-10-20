‘Law enforcement agencies face different challenge today’

Senior IPS officer and chairman of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Raghavendra Auradkar has said that more than nabbing murderers and looters, controlling those spreading rumours and those creating disturbance in society through social media has become a bigger challenge for the police today.

He was speaking at the 27th medico-legal society convention organised by B.M. Patil Medical College on Saturday. He said that when he became the Superintendent of Police after clearing IPS, arresting killers and thugs was the main challenge. “After the emergence of technology, more complex and difficult types of crimes are posing a challenge to the law enforcement agencies. Thus, it has become vital for the police to update themselves with new technologies to effectively deal with new generation criminals,” he said.

Mr. Auradkar said that in the field of forensic science also, new inventions were being made to help crack tough and challenging cases.

“Countries such as Kuwait have collected DNA samples of every citizen which helps in nabbing criminals easily,” he said.

In his address, chairman of the college and former Home Minister M.B. Patil said that over the years, the face of crime had changed as today not just valuable objects but even important data was being stolen.

“Preventing data theft and arresting data thieves are the new challenges before the police,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam, Additional Superintendent of Police D.S. Nenegouda and college authorities were present. Around 300 forensic experts from across the country attended.