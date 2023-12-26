ADVERTISEMENT

Law college hosts seminar on nutrition and stress management

December 26, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar on nutrition and stress management was organised at KLS Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Diabetes and Obesity expert Neeta Deshpande, who is a resource person, spoke on Nutrition for active students and healthy eating in times of stress.

Dr. Deshpande spoke on the importance of healthy food and said that students should not consume processed or junk food. They should eat root vegetables, she said and added that all of them should follow the pattern of eat, burn and eat.

Principal A.H. Hawaldar and faculty members Madhuri Kulkarni, Samina Nahid Baig, Jyoti Kulkarni and others were present.

