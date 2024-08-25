Law and order has collapsed in State, development affected, says BJP spokesperson

State BJP spokesperson Ashwath Narayan Gowda, former MLC, said here on Sunday that the law and order in Karnataka under the Congress rule had hit a new low and development had taken a backseat.

Speaking to media persons Mr. Gowda said that though it was customary for any ruling party to face anti-incumbency after four to five years of rule, the Congress government in the State was hit by anti-incumbency factor within four months of coming to power.

Citing a few cases the BJP spokesperson said that atrocities against women including rape, have increased and each time such an incident was reported the Home Minister G.Parameshwara dismisses it in a flippant manner.

This, said Mr. Ashwanth Narayan, encourages the perpetuators of such heinous crimes and hence the Home Minister has no moral right to continue. Mr. Parameshwara should tender his resignation immediately, he added.

Referring to development issues he said that even ruling party MLAs were complaining of lack of funds for constituency development and it shows that Mr. Siddaramaiah has no grip on the party or his MLAs and even governance, along with development, has taken a hit.

Taking potshots at the Congress, the BJP spokesperson said that nobody in the State knows who the current PWD Minister (Satish Jarkiholi) is because no major or minor development works have been inaugurated since more than year.

“Had there been funds for development or the PWD minister performed ground- breaking ceremonies for public welfare projects, people would be aware of him,” said Mr. Ashwath Narayan Gowda.

A few key ministers spend time issuing statements and defending Mr. Siddaramaiah but there is nothing to show on the ground with regard to development, he added.

