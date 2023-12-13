GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Law and order has collapsed in Karnataka, says BJP

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok alleged that more than 43,000 cases of various crimes had taken place in Karnataka this year so far

December 13, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka during the Legislative Assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Opposition BJP sought to move an adjournment motion that has censuring clause on what it called collapse of law and order situation in the State in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, December 13.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok alleged that the more than 43,000 cases of various crimes had taken place in Karnataka this year so far, causing concern about the law and order situation in the State.

While the State witnessed various incidents of violence, the episode of police themselves resorting to protest in Chikkamagaluru was a reflection of deterioration of law and order situation, he maintained. He questioned the government’s silence on the episode.

Speaker U.T. Khader denied permission to debate the issue under adjournment motion clause but said he would however permit them to debate the issue.

