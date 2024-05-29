GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Law and order has collapsed in Karnataka in the face of increasing crime rate, says Ravi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused of protecting his Minister in the wake of demand for the latter’s resignation following officer’s suicide

Published - May 29, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
The former national secretary of the BJP C.T. Ravi addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

The former national secretary of the BJP C.T. Ravi addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former national secretary of the BJP C.T. Ravi has said that the number of crimes has drastically increased in the State which under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress rule has become like the erstwhile Bihar.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday.

“Crimes, including brutal attacks on women, have now become common in the State. Many killings of innocent women and men have been reported in the past six months and the crime bureau has also reported them. Law and order has collapsed in the State. Therefore, it seems that the State has become like the erstwhile Bihar,” Mr. Ravi said.

Kisan Samman funds

The government has stopped releasing ₹4,000 to farmers under the Kisan Samman Yojana only to give the amount to women under the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme. It has now increased the price of sowing seeds. A sum of ₹170 crore grants under the Scheduled Tribes Corporation was illegally diverted to be used for the elections, Mr. Ravi said and asked: “Can we call it pro-people governance?”

‘Accept Nagendra’s resignation’

Referring to the suicide of Accounts Superintendent of Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC) Chandrashekaran P., Mr. Ravi said that it is suspected that the Minister concerned is being protected by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister is not ready to accept his resignation

“The same Mr. Siddaramaiah then demanded resignation from K.S. Eshwarappa when contractor Santosh committed suicide. But why not in this case? Why is Mr. Siddaramaiah not taking action against the Minister concerned? he asked.

Referring to the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal, he said that all are equal before the law. The law will take its own course and he will be punished accordingly. The State government could have prevented him from escaping from India, he added.

Expressing confidence in the BJP winning the elections in the North East Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council, Mr. Ravi said that voters are feeling let-down now after electing an incapable person in the last elections.

District president of the BJP Ameen Reddy Patil Yalagi, Lalita Anpur, Eshwarsingh Thakur, H.C. Patil, Guru Kama and others were present.

