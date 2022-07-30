Karnataka

Law and order has collapsed completely under BJP: Satish Jarkiholi

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI July 30, 2022 20:13 IST
KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has alleged that the law and order situation in the State had completely collapsed under the BJP rule and the Home Minister seemed least bothered when people were being killed.

Speaking to presspersons in Gokak of Belagavi district on Saturday, he alleged that instead of maintaining law and order situation, the BJP government was trying to make use of the killings for getting political mileage in preparation for the next Assembly election.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that even in cases of murder, discrimination was being made as Hindu and Muslim. “If BJP worker gets killed, ₹25 lakh is announced as compensation, but if a person of another religion gets killed, not a single rupee is paid. However, Congress will not stage agitation over this issue. Instead, it will create awareness and people themselves will stage protest,” he said.

Instead of taking steps to give justice to the victims, efforts were being made to create vote bank out of the issue. The government should treat all communities equally, he said.

Siddaramaiah’s birthday

Mr. Jarkiholi said that the 75th birthday celebrations of Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Davangere on August 3 would be a historic convention and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi would be participating in it. From Belagavi too, thousands of workers would be participating in the event.

