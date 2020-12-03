Law against ‘love jihad’ after thorough discussion: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the State government is committed to bringing in a law to prevent “love jihad” (marriage for the sake of conversion) after “thorough discussion”.

The Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh governments have approved the ordinance to prevent “love jihad” and the draft of the ordinance approved by those States will be studied by the officials in Karnataka. “After a thorough discussion, the law will be enacted in Karnataka,” the Home Minister said. The Home Minister clarified that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has not opposed enacting a law against ‘love jihad’.

Interestingly, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy earlier this week had said that the government has no plan on tabling a Bill against ‘love jihad’ and no decision has been taken at the government level in this regard. Sources in the Secretariat had said that the Bill is unlikely to come up during the ensuing winter session, starting on December 7.

Regarding reopening of schools, the Minister said the government would take appropriate decision by consulting all stakeholders and studying the COVID-19 situation. Mr. Bommai said the central leadership of the BJP will take a call on Cabinet expansion after consulting the Chief Minister.