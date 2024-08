Lavish Ordia, a 2020 batch IAS officer, took charge as the new Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat here on Thursday.

Mr. Ordia has served as Senior Assistant Commissioner of Bidar Sub-Division, Bidar, before being transferred to Yadgir.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar handed over charge at her office and wished Mr. Ordia well.