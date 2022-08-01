Laundry man arrested for stealing valuables from former Home Minister’s residence

The Sadashivanagar police on Monday arrested a laundry man of former Home Minister M.B. Patil for allegedly stealing cash and valuables from the latter’s home when the family was out.

The accused has been identified as Jayanth Das from Odisha. The police recovered valuables worth ₹1.3 lakh, including ₹70,000 in cash, a wrist watch worth ₹50,000 and a mobile phone worth ₹10,000 from him.

The accused was working at the house for the last five years and had gained the confidence of the family members. Based on the complaint, he was tracked down to his native place and arrested, the police said.