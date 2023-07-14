Launch vehicle’s Chandrayaan success is a big boost for Gaganyaan 

July 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - SRIHARIKOTA

Gaganyaan, which will demonstrate India’s capability for human spaceflight, will use a human-rated LVM; the LVM-3 which successfully launched Chandrayaan used multiple systems rated for humans

With a human-rated Launch Vehicle Mark (LVM) to be used for the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, the LVM-3’s successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 on Friday gained significance, as it has further enhanced the reliability of the launch vehicle.

Following the launch, LVM project director Mohan Kumar said that the rocket used for the Chandrayaan-3 mission used multiple systems that were rated for humans. “The human-rated S200 [solid strap-on motors] that were used earlier were again used, and the L110 Vikas engine has also completely become human-rated today,” he said.

ISRO’s Gaganyaan project is expected to demonstrate India’s human spaceflight capability by launching three astronauts to an orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission, and then bringing them safely back to earth, landing them in Indian seas.