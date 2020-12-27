‘Late Siddhalinga Swami conspired against me’

The dispute over the issue of succession in Moorusavir Mutt has been raked up again with the seer of Balehosur Mutt Sri Dingaleshwar Swami alleging on Saturday that he was denied the opportunity because of a conspiracy hatched by seer of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt late Sri Siddhalinga Swami.
Dingaleshwar Swami, who claims himself as a successor to Moorusavir Mutt peetha, told presspersons here on Saturday that had it not been for Siddhalinga Swami, he would have become the successor to the mutt peetha, where he once studied.
“I have newspaper reports to show that Siddhalinga Swami was part of a meeting which was held to decide the issue of succession. However, Siddhalinga Swami conspired against me and deprived me of the opportunity,” he said.
On why he was making the allegation now, speaking nothing when the swami was alive and keeping quiet for so long, the seer said that he mentioned it now as it had become necessary in the interest of the Moorusavir Mutt.
