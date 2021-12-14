Late arrival of train: Students to get another chance to write exam

Delay by over five hours of Hassan–Solapur express led to hundreds of students missing the exam schedule

The State Government has decided to provide one more opportunity for the students who could not write competitive examination being held by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the posts of assistant engineer of the Public Works Department because of delay in arrival of a train in Kalaburagi.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, JD(S) member K.M. Shivaline Gowda and Congress member Priyank Kharge expressed concern that several candidates from southern region were travelling to Kalaburagi by train to write the examination. However, many missed the examination as their train had got delayed by more than five hours.

They urged the Government to provide one more opportunity for them to write the examination. Responding to this, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said those who had missed out would be given an opportunity to write the exam.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of aspirants who were travelling to Kalaburagi for writing the examination could not reach on time as the Hassan–Solapur Express they were travelling by got delayed by over five hours.

Enraged aspirants, around 800 of them, got down the train at Raichur station and blocked the train by sitting on the tracks in protest against the Railways and demanded that the KPSC reschedule the examination. The examination was scheduled in Kalaburagi for candidates from South Karnataka and in Bengaluru for North Karnataka candidates to avoid possible malpractice.