Late arrival of Congress, JD(S) members riles BJP

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has said that members of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have set a bad precedent by not only storming into the well of the House during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly, but also coming late to the House.

The BJP members said that on Monday, the coalition members frequently disrupted proceedings demanding not only postponement of voting on the confidence motion but also seeking an opportunity to speak on it. But none of the members keen on speaking on the confidence motion were present, they said.

When the House commenced proceedings at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, only A.T. Ramaswamy of the coalition was present. This irked the Opposition BJP, who were in full strength.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said “anarchy” was prevailed as Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was not yet at the session. Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) claimed that the entire Council of Ministers has lost confidence of the House.

JD(S) member Shivalinge Gowda, who was one among the few to mark early attendance, defended the members coming late to the House, but Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar minced no words on the poor attendance of the ruling members at the start of the session.