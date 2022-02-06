Lata Mangeshkar’s memorable song of dawn in Kannada

Belagavi

06 February 2022 22:36 IST

Mangeshkar sisters sang for Sangolli Rayanna for free since they were about a freedom fighter

In a career spanning nearly eight decades, Lata Mangeshkar sang two film songs in Kannada. Both were from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna released in 1967.

The song Bellana Belagayitu was in Raag Bhupali and Ellare Iratheero, Endara Bartheero was in folk song format. Lata Mangeshkar’s sisters Usha Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have also sung a song each for the film. In fact, the sisters sang the songs for free when they came to know that it was about a freedom fighter.

Lata Mangeshkar’s understanding of the nuances of the northern Karnataka dialect is particularly visible in Ellare Iratheero, which reflects the pangs of separation between a mother and son. But, Bellana Belagayitu became more popular as it was semi-classical in style, said A.L. Nagur, professor, SECAB College in Vijayapura, who has written a book about Kannada classics.

Lakshman Beralekar from the Bombay film industry scored the film’s music. Bellane Belagayitu was written by Bhujendra Mahishawadi, a poet from Athani, and Ellare Iratheero was by Pundalika B. Dhuttaragi, who later rose to fame as the writer of the play that was adapted as Sampattige Sawal starring Dr. Rajkumar.

Belagavi-based physical education teacher Shivashankar Aralimatti and businessman Ananth Hiregoudar were the producers of the film. The story goes that Mr. Hiregoudar convinced Mr. Beralekar to work on the film and invited the Mangeshkar sisters to sing. Mr. Hiregoudar, who belongs to a Belagavi-based Jain trading family, had family connections in Kolhapur.

“We are eternally grateful to the Mangeshkar sisters. It is sad that Lata Mangeshkar did not sing any more songs in Kannada,” said 94-year-old Mr. Aralimatti, who lives in Belagavi.

That the sisters sang the songs for free came as a relief to Mr. Aralimatti and Mr. Hiregoudar, who were struggling to arrange finances. The film suffered delays due to financial difficulties and had to take on board H.S. Khat from Kolhapur as chief producer after he assured to help.

The film featured Virupakshayya S. Patil, theatre actor from Dharwad, and Kamini Kadam, singer-actor who hailed from Belagavi before making it big in Marathi and Hindi films. Hindi actor Abhi Bhattacharya played the role of British officer Thackarey. Most of the cast and crew, including heroine Kamini Kadam, was from the Marathi theatre and film industry in Mumbai, though some of them had roots in Karnataka.

Theatre personality Shirish Joshi, who has known Mr. Aralimatti for several years, recalls that they had wanted Dr. Rajkumar to play Sangolli Rayanna. But they could not get the star’s call sheet. Dr. Rajkumar had acted in Kittur Channamma in 1961.

“It was an independent movie in every sense. It was the creative product of a few committed people with limited means,” Mr Joshi said.

An inspiration forever

For at least two generations of singers in Karnataka, Lata Mangeshkar has been a source of inspiration.

M.D. Pallavi, singer and theatre person, said: “Since childhood, there hasn’t been an occasion, a place or memory that doesn’t have her voice and songs as a presence.” She said that every singer attempts to adapt Lata Mangeshkar’s techniques, her breath control, her pronunciation, and perfection of pitch. “These were lessons we learnt with every song of hers. Her songs with Madan Mohan and S.D. Burman are unparalleled. Classic gems that will stay with us forever,” said Ms. Pallavi.