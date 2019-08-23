Last year’s flood-hit families to get houses soon, says Minister

Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Thursday said he will speak to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on handing over the keys of houses built for those whose dwellings were destroyed in last year’s floods and landslides in Kodagu, in about a month.

“About 350 houses in Jamboor and 35 houses in Karnangeri are being constructed and work at Karnangeri is nearing completion. We hope to hand over these houses to the affected families soon,” he added.

Continuing his tour of the flood-affected areas in Kodagu on the second day of visit to rain-ravaged Kodagu, Mr. Kumar, who inspected the newly-built houses at Karnangeri and Jamboor, said 350 houses were being constructed under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited. Infosys Foundation has taken up the construction of 200 houses. All efforts were being made to complete the works soon; 50 houses were in the final stages of completion.

After going through the quality of the construction, Mr. Kumar said roofing work of 220 houses was in progress and they were expected to be readied at the earliest, along with providing drainage, electricity and drinking water supply. In response to a question, he expressed satisfaction over the quality of houses and said the authorities had been asked to expedite the works.

Relocation of villages

Mr. Kumar said Karadigodu, Kumbaragundi and other nearby villages on the banks of the Cauvery had been affected in the recent rain besides Thora which was hit by a major landslip. These villages are supposed to be shifted out of their present location and the respective gram panchayats had been asked to give a report on where they could be rebuilt. Government land will be identified close to the respective village for the construction of houses. If government land was not available, land under private ownership will be bought for the rehabilitation project.

Visits tribals

Mr. Kumar also visited Basavahalli where houses had been built for the displaced tribals of Diddahalli village. The houses had been handed over to the beneficiaries.

The Minister inspected the works of drinking water and power supply, roads, and other infrastructure needs and spoke to the tribals who have occupied the houses.

He later visited Harangi Dam with the officials and collected details on the water storage capacity.

He also visited the circuit houses in Harangi dam project and Kushalnagar where he met the locals and received representations on various issues, including housing and other infrastructure needs.