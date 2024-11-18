ADVERTISEMENT

Last rites of yoga guru Sharat Jois performed in Mysuru

Updated - November 18, 2024 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of yoga guru Sharath Jois, who passed away in the U.S. recently, were performed at the Chirashanthidhama crematorium in Gokulam in Mysuru on Monday.

The body of Sharath Jois arrived in Bengaluru by flight before it was brought to Mysuru by an ambulance on Sunday night.

The mortal remains of the yoga guru were kept at his residence in V.V. Mohalla on Monday for the public to pay their last respects. A large number of people including his students, friends and well-wishers paid their respects and condoled his death.

It may be mentioned here that Sharath Jois, who was on a visit to the U.S., passed away in Virginia on November 11 at the age of 53 years. He was the grandson of well known Ashtanga yoga exponent K. Pattabhi Jois.

