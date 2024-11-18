 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Last rites of yoga guru Sharat Jois performed in Mysuru

Updated - November 18, 2024 08:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of yoga guru Sharath Jois, who passed away in the U.S. recently, were performed at the Chirashanthidhama crematorium in Gokulam in Mysuru on Monday.

The body of Sharath Jois arrived in Bengaluru by flight before it was brought to Mysuru by an ambulance on Sunday night.

The mortal remains of the yoga guru were kept at his residence in V.V. Mohalla on Monday for the public to pay their last respects. A large number of people including his students, friends and well-wishers paid their respects and condoled his death.

It may be mentioned here that Sharath Jois, who was on a visit to the U.S., passed away in Virginia on November 11 at the age of 53 years. He was the grandson of well known Ashtanga yoga exponent K. Pattabhi Jois.

Published - November 18, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.