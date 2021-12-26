‘Last rites’ of trees performed to mourn their felling

Citizens from different parts of Mysuru and NGOs paid homage to three trees that were felled recently and performed their “last rites’’ on Sunday to underline the seriousness of such acts in the present times of global warming and climate change.

Three trees were felled on the night of December 13 and hence the peeved environmentalists decided to observe the last rites on the 13th day which was on Sunday. Citizens brought flowers and garlands and mourned the demise of the trees while a priest performed the rites.

Parashurame Gowda, convener of Parisara Balaga, who addressed the gathering urged the citizens to be vigilant and complain whenever they see an illegal felling of tree. After the formal rites, Bhamy V. Shenoy of Mysore Grahakara Parishat said the Forest Department refused to take any action unless it was pinpointed as to who was responsible for the felling. It wanted a written complaint before initiating any action and said that the ‘shraddhanjali’ to the trees was also held to highlight the ‘dereliction’ of duty of the Forest Department.

Another activist Srikanth Bhat of Kotivraksha recalled that similar rites were conducted when a giant tree was felled in Srirampur a few months ago and official had given permission without considering all alternatives.