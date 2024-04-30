Last rites of Srinivas Prasad performed in Mysuru

April 30, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The last rites of former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, were performed with full state honours at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Cultural Trust on Manandavadi Road in Mysuru on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad’s family members, relatives and a large number of friends and admirers were present as the last rites were performed as per Buddhist practices.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Prasad, which had been kept at NTM Government School in Ashokapuram for the public to pay their last respects, were taken out in a procession. The van carrying Prasad’s mortal remains passed through the thoroughfares of Ashokapuram, where he was born and spent his childhood days. A large number of people paid their last respects to the departed leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was later taken to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Cultural Trust near Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) premises on Manandavadi Road. After the gun salute as per the State honours in the presence of senior officials of Mysuru district administration including Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra and City Police Commissioner Ramesh B., Buddhist monks offered prayers and performed the rituals.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, people continued to visit NTM Government school, where Mr. Prasad’s body was kept for public viewing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dignitaries offering their last respects to the departed leader included All India Congress Committee (AICC) President M. Mallikarjun Kharge. After consoling Prasad’s family members, Mr. Kharge spoke to reporters and expressed his shock over the passing away of a “fighter”, who strove for justice in the society, particularly for the Scheduled Castes and other depressed sections.

He said Prasad, who believed in the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, fought for his self-respect while remaining a honest politician who served society. Mr. Kharge refused to field political questions from reporters and said he would reply to them on a different occasion.

BJP MP Pratap Simha, who also paid his last respects to Prasad, turned emotional while recalling that the former Minister used to advise him in private and never insulted anyone in public. He said he was deeply pained by the demise of Prasad.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar too visited the NTM Government School for a last glimpse of Prasad. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Yaduveer, who is the BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, recalled the encouraging words of Prasad when he called on him at his residence in Mysuru to seek his blessings for the elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.