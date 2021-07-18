Last rites of Made Gowda held with State honours

The last rites of former Mandya MP and Cauvery Hitarakshana Samithi leader G. Made Gowda was held with State honours at Hanumanthanagar in Maddur taluk on Sunday.

Made Gowda passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday drawing the curtains down on a life marked by simplicity and inspired by Gandhian philosophy.

After the completion of traditional ceremonies State honours were accorded to the mortal remains of Made Gowda and the last rites completed in the presence of family members and others.

Earlier, his body was shifted from the hospital to his house in Mandya to enable the immediate family members and close relatives and friends to pay their last respects to a man who had represented Kirugavulu Assembly constituency and elected as MLA six times.

The mortal remains was then shifted to Gandhi Bhavan where a large number of people including farmer leaders observed silence and paid their respects to the departed leader after which the body was taken to K.M.Doddi. The business establishments in the town had downed shutters as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, district in-charge Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, and Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Swami Nirmalanandana were among those who paid their last respects and commiserated with the bereaved family members of Made Gowda. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy, and Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji sent messages condoling the passing away of Made Gowda.

Mr. Narayana Gowda described Made Gowda as his mentor and recalled his contribution to uphold the interest of farmers of Karnataka on the Cauvery water issue. Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that he had called on Made Gowda when the latter was in hospital a few days ago and was hopeful of his speedy recovery then. Mr. Ashwath Narayan described Made Gowda as a person whose political and personal life was transparent and recalled his contribution to various spheres.