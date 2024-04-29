ADVERTISEMENT

Last rites of Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad on April 30 as per Buddhist rituals

April 29, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The body has been kept at NTM School in Ashokapuram, where Mr. Prasad was born and grew up, for public viewing

The Hindu Bureau

Chamarajanagar MP and former minister V. Srinivas Prasad. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The last rites of BJP MP and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad will be performed as per Buddhist rituals at the B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust on Mananthavadi Road in Mysuru on April 30.

The body of Mr. Prasad, who passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on April 29, was brought to his residence in Jayalakshmipuram in Mysuru in the morning, where a large number of dignitaries and his followers paid their last respects.

The body was later taken to NTM School in Ashokapuram, where Mr. Prasad was born and grew up, and kept for public viewing. According to Mr. Prasad’s daughter, Prathima Prasad, the family members decided to keep the body at NTM School, keeping in mind the large number of visitors expected to arrive from Chamarajanagar for a last glimpse of the departed leader.

The body will remain in NTM School overnight and will taken in a procession in the morning on April 30.

The last rites will be performed at 1 p.m. at B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust, near Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) premises on Mananthavadi Road.

Mr. Prasad had converted to Buddhism. “As per his wishes, the last rites will be performed in accordance with Buddhist rituals,” Prathima Prasad said.

