Last rites of Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad on April 30 as per Buddhist rituals

April 29, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The last rites of BJP MP and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad will be performed as per Buddhist rituals at the B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust on Mananthavadi Road in Mysuru on April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of Mr. Prasad, who passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on April 29, was brought to his residence in Jayalakshmipuram in Mysuru in the morning, where a large number of dignitaries and his followers paid their last respects.

The body was later taken to NTM School in Ashokapuram, where Mr. Prasad was born and grew up, and kept for public viewing. According to Mr. Prasad’s daughter, Prathima Prasad, the family members decided to keep the body at NTM School, keeping in mind the large number of visitors expected to arrive from Chamarajanagar for a last glimpse of the departed leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body will remain in NTM School overnight and will taken in a procession in the morning on April 30.

The last rites will be performed at 1 p.m. at B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust, near Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) premises on Mananthavadi Road.

Mr. Prasad had converted to Buddhism. “As per his wishes, the last rites will be performed in accordance with Buddhist rituals,” Prathima Prasad said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.