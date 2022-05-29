Last respects paid to soldier in Belagavi

MLIRC soldier was killed in Ladakh

The mortal remains of a soldier who was killed in a road accident in Ladakh, arrived in Belagavi on Sunday.

Govind Karjol, the district-in-charge minister, paid his last respects to the body of N.K. Jadhav Prashant Shivaji, of the Maratha light infantry regimental centre, at the Sambra airport.

Anil Benake, MLA, Nitesh Patil, Rajkumar Mourya, airport director and other paid their respects.

A release from MLIRC said that senior officers paid their respects to the soldier.

Jadhav and six others made the supreme sacrifice in a tragic road accident on Friday, as the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river near Turtuk, Ladakh. Other, 19 soldiers sustained grievous injuries in the accident. All efforts are on to ensure the best medical care for the injured’’, said the release from MLIRC.