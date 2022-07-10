Last date for UG admissions July 30
The admission for undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges affiliated with Kuvempu University has begun and the last day to take admission is July 30, said a press release issued by the university.
The Department of Higher Education has issued a calendar of events for the academic year 2022-23. This would apply to all colleges in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru affiliated with the university. The admission process would be an online process through UUCMS portal – Unified University and College Management System.
The university has set up UUCMS help desks in all colleges to assist the students seeking admission. For more details the head of e-governance unit chief Prof.Ashwak Ahmed could be contacted on 98451-42267, said the release.
