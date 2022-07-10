Last date for UG admissions July 30

Special Correspondent July 10, 2022 20:25 IST

The admission for undergraduate (UG) courses in colleges affiliated with Kuvempu University has begun and the last day to take admission is July 30, said a press release issued by the university.

The Department of Higher Education has issued a calendar of events for the academic year 2022-23. This would apply to all colleges in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru affiliated with the university. The admission process would be an online process through UUCMS portal – Unified University and College Management System.

The university has set up UUCMS help desks in all colleges to assist the students seeking admission. For more details the head of e-governance unit chief Prof.Ashwak Ahmed could be contacted on 98451-42267, said the release.