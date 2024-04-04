Last date for nominations: 28 candidates enter fray in Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
April 04, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 13 candidates filed their nominations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru constituency on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations, taking the total candidates in the fray from the constituency to 28.

The candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru constituency include BJP’s Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Congress party’s M. Lakshmana.

Nominations for the elections scheduled to be held on April 26 began with the issue of election notification on March 28. Scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled for April 5. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

